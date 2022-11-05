Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYY stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $85.43 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.68.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

