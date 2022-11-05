Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in SpartanNash by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SpartanNash from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Insider Transactions at SpartanNash

SpartanNash Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $140,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,239.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPTN opened at $35.84 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

