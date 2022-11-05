Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 1,721.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 27,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QEMM opened at $52.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $49.61 and a 12-month high of $69.59.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.