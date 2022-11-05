Comerica Bank Invests $960,000 in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 91,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 4,594.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,120,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,521,000 after buying an additional 3,054,293 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 26.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the first quarter worth $5,869,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 32.9% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the first quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of KD stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Kyndryl news, Director Denis Machuel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

