Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Caleres were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 762.4% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,120,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,429.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,381.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,129.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,429.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,381.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Price Performance

NYSE CAL opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $980.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.76. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $738.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.05 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

