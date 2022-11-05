Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,781 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $819,685,000 after buying an additional 1,184,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,316,000 after buying an additional 2,883,573 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,111,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $120,938,000 after buying an additional 72,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

