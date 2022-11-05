Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $58.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $395.96 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $87,169.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

