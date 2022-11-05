Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 143.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 28.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 5.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 206,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholastic

In other Scholastic news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 7,204 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $340,749.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Scholastic news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 7,204 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $340,749.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warwick Peter bought 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $100,692.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,894.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Scholastic Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHL shares. TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Scholastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.11. Scholastic Co. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.46.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 5.98%.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Scholastic Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.