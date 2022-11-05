Comerica Bank Makes New $911,000 Investment in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Alkermes by 1,260.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alkermes to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $23.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $32.79.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

