Comerica Bank Purchases 1,007 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Comerica Bank grew its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,477 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VMware by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,863 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of VMware by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 18,662 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

Insider Activity at VMware

VMware Price Performance

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $110.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $136.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.81.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

