Comerica Bank Purchases 3,406 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

RELX opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

RELX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,840 ($32.84) to GBX 2,710 ($31.33) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,920 ($33.76) to GBX 3,020 ($34.92) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($30.64) to GBX 2,785 ($32.20) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($30.23) to GBX 2,700 ($31.22) in a report on Friday, July 29th.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

