Comerica Bank Purchases 790 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 234,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Getty Realty by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,123,000 after purchasing an additional 392,884 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,074,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 149,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 929,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GTY shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

