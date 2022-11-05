Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 29,610 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 51,685 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.8% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,296,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,953,000 after acquiring an additional 453,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

