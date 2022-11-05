Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 3,948 Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 245.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.75.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

NYSE DDS opened at $314.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $416.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $6.42. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 13.73%. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 36.23 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.62%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

