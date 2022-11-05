Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.87. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $324.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

Insider Activity at Marten Transport

In related news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,241.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MRTN. Stephens raised their price target on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Vertical Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Marten Transport Profile

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.