Comerica Bank Sells 1,035 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in James River Group were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JRVR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 163.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after purchasing an additional 857,178 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the first quarter worth $13,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the first quarter worth $9,446,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the first quarter worth $7,116,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,126,000 after acquiring an additional 275,981 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JRVR shares. Compass Point lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of JRVR opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $859.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -12.58%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

