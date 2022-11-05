Comerica Bank Sells 1,070 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NXGN opened at $19.79 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $77,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $647,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 178,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $77,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,633 shares of company stock worth $1,379,458. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

