Comerica Bank Sells 1,520 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 717.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 1,066.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 16,571.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $92.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $102.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.22.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 4.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

