Comerica Bank Sells 185 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 6.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter worth about $339,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 51.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NewMarket in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NewMarket Stock Up 3.8 %

NewMarket stock opened at $300.04 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.76.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $723.64 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

NewMarket Profile

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.