Comerica Bank Sells 2,067 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 281,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 50,835 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $134,124.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,755 shares of company stock worth $248,865 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $851.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.81.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 97.93% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.