Comerica Bank Sells 315 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Bank were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in National Bank by 145.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in National Bank by 2,677.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in National Bank in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Bank during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in National Bank by 5.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at National Bank

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $508,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,265,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Bank Trading Up 4.6 %

NBHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on National Bank to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on National Bank to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

NYSE NBHC opened at $46.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.70. National Bank Holdings Co. has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $48.24.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also

