Comerica Bank Sells 3,190 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 560,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45,330 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

USHY opened at $34.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.