Comerica Bank Sells 4,104 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,221 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHLB. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 67.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.99. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHLB. Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

