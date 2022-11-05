Comerica Bank Sells 415 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Viasat were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viasat by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Viasat by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.55. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.20. Viasat had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $678.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.89 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $47.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

