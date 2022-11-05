Comerica Bank Sells 475 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTX shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. CL King downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,246,481.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,246,481.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,021.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,799. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTX stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.73. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.62%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Articles

