Comerica Bank Sells 475 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTX shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. CL King downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.
MTX stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.73. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.30.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.62%.
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
