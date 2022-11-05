Comerica Bank Sells 535 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 1,431.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $50.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $146.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.