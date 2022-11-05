Comerica Bank Sells 575 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after buying an additional 1,660,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,729,000 after buying an additional 379,107 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,234,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,081,000 after buying an additional 140,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after buying an additional 728,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $73.48.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.65%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

