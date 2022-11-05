Comerica Bank Sells 6,920 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 19.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 36,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 34.2% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

AXL opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.23. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

