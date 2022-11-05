Comerica Bank Sells 740 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Employers were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Employers by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Employers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Employers by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Employers by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EIG opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Employers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

