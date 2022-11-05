Comerica Bank Sells 998 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after acquiring an additional 842,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,755,000 after buying an additional 509,886 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,109,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,213,000 after buying an additional 360,083 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,993,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,543,000 after buying an additional 274,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,319,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,476,000 after buying an additional 261,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

