Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 118.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,065,000 after acquiring an additional 162,790 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,469,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,549,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,369,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 14.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after acquiring an additional 48,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MGPI opened at $110.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.53. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $117.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.34.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In other news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $200,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,655 shares of company stock worth $723,794 in the last three months. 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

