Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,996 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Community Health Systems to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

CYH stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $396.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.89. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $15.29.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

