Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Holdings Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $9,741,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 156,449 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 405.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 85,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,483,000 after acquiring an additional 85,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,148,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,487,000 after acquiring an additional 72,367 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.80 million, a PE ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut their price target on Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

See Also

