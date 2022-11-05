Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) – Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Martinrea International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $2.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Martinrea International’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion.

Martinrea International Trading Up 4.9 %

MRE has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Martinrea International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Martinrea International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.92.

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$10.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.15. The stock has a market cap of C$863.36 million and a P/E ratio of 35.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.21. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$7.43 and a 1 year high of C$11.92.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

