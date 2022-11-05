Cowen Cuts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $120.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $153.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 1.53. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $197.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $629.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.22 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $352,551 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

