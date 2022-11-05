Cowen Cuts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $120.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $153.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.18% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.
Allegiant Travel Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 1.53. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $197.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $352,551 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
