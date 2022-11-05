Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,272 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 20.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,022,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 176,384 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 422.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 208,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 168,223 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $3,362,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 138,906 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 11.6 %

CCRN stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $753.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 60.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCRN shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 170,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,405.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 40,293 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $1,245,456.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,891.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 170,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,405.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,694. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.