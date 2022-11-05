Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Crown by 2.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Crown by 56.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 201,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,548,000 after buying an additional 72,382 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Crown by 67.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,831,000 after buying an additional 69,172 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in Crown by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 58,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Crown by 31.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Insider Activity at Crown

Crown Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $75.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -32.35%.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.