Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 567,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 536,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 90,267 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 32,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.62. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. Research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CUBI shares. DA Davidson upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.