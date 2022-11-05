Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,740 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 1.4 %

PLAY stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.40). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. The business had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Tony Wehner purchased 14,823 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,906.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,887.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,800.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Wehner acquired 14,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,887.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 181,977 shares of company stock worth $5,821,830 in the last 90 days. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

