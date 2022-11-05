DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 266.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after acquiring an additional 173,878 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in DaVita by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after buying an additional 113,560 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,389,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,551,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in DaVita by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 66,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

DVA stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $124.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In related news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

