DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 36.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSBI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $40,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,826.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $40,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,826.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $123,936 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $27.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $612.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.93. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

