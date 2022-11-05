DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 221.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $274,799.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,942.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,915 shares of company stock worth $1,171,276. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOOD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

