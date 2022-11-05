DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Stake in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Materials by 11.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Origin Materials by 13.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Origin Materials by 4.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Origin Materials by 15.5% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Origin Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 356,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORGN opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 43.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94.

Origin Materials ( NASDAQ:ORGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Origin Materials in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Cook Pia Johanna Heidenmark sold 10,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $61,648.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,789.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Cook Pia Johanna Heidenmark sold 10,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $61,648.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,789.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $321,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,989 shares of company stock valued at $675,238 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

