DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 141.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 65,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

KRNT stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

