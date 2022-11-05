DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

Macy’s Price Performance

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.74. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 12.19%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

