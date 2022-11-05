DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 6,254 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHC opened at $7.02 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.34). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 9,431.58% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

