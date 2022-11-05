DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Shares in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXCT. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the 1st quarter worth about $11,583,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP lifted its position in MaxCyte by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 4,385,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,670 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 763,344 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 501,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 260,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 252,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte Stock Performance

MaxCyte stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.96 million, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. MaxCyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 47.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. On average, analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price objective on MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 4,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $27,875.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 4,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $27,875.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 735,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $4,525,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 763,497 shares of company stock worth $4,715,557. Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

About MaxCyte

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.