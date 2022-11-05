DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 163.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 69,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 43,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 814,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,210,000 after buying an additional 19,733 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $1,507,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares in the company, valued at $31,088,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares in the company, valued at $31,088,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $1,996,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,429,715.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

