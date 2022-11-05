DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 11,040 Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,167,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,659,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,045 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 16,982,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,196,000 after acquiring an additional 286,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,752,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,839,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,318,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

