DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 11,326 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 4,594.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,120,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,293 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 162.4% during the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,420,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 110.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,666,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,954 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter worth about $17,450,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter worth about $5,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Denis Machuel bought 5,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $410,158.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

